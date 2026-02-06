King’s Day Announced to Celebrate the Life of DJ Michael ‘5000’ Watts

Source: General / Swishahouse

Save the Date. February 12th. King’s Day for DJ Michael 5000 Watts. The city will reflect, remember, and gather in honor of a man whose voice, vision, and influence shaped the sound of the city we love.

Details for the event will be shared through Watts’ official social media pages, but the meaning already feels clear. This day is about community. It is about gathering in shared remembrance and celebrating a life that poured into others. It is about Swishahouse not just as a brand, but as a movement that gave Houston its own sound and identity on a national scale.

The legacy of Michael 5000 Watts lives in the culture he helped build and the city that raised him. Houston sounds different because of him. Artists broke through because of him. Entire generations learned the power of slowing a record down and telling their story because he believed it mattered. King’s Day is not just about mourning a loss. It is about honoring a legacy that will forever echo through Houston.

