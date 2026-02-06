Listen Live
Close
News

Donald Trump Shares Video Depicting The Obamas As Apes

Donald Trump Shares Racist Video Depicting The Obamas As Apes, Social Media Rips Him Apart

Trump sparked widespread backlash after posting a jungle-themed video that depicts Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys.

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Donald Trump’s disdain for all Democrats —especially former presidents— has always been apparent, but last night he took his hateful rhetoric to a new low.

Around midnight, he posted a video to his Truth Social account, breaking down the conspiracy theory that he won the 2020 election by trying to prove that voter fraud led to Joe Biden’s victory.

But at the end of the minute-long clip are a few seconds of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama that depict them as monkeys. Their smiling faces are slapped on top of the bodies of monkeys as they bop back and forth while Tokens’ 1961 classic, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” plays in the background.

The jungle theme first appears in the mid-clip when Trump’s head is placed on top of a lion while Hillary Clinton and Zohran Mamdani are depicted as a warthog and a hyena.

Then the White House even tried to defend its extremely disrespectful jungle-themed post, claiming critics were reading too much into it.

This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King,” responded Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

This is far from the first time Trump has made racist remarks. He’s behind the birther movement that questioned where Obama was born, and eventually pressured him to show his birth certificate and referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “sh-thole countries.”

Just last year, he posted an AI video depicting Barack Obama being arrested in the Oval Office, as well as a series of posts that showed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a fake mustache and a sombrero.

Social media isn’t surprised by Trump posting the racist imagery and has resorted to ripping him apart. 

See the reactions below.

Donald Trump Shares Racist Video Depicting The Obamas As Apes, Social Media Rips Him Apart was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
21 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Aged To Perfection — 20 Of The Sexiest Black Male Celebs Over 50

Comment
Big Game Party 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win The Ultimate Big Game Experience at Bar 5015

Comment
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
Trending
21 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Grown, Gifted & Still Fine: Sexiest Black Men Celebs Over 50

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close