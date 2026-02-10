Beware of ‘Red Tuesday.

Source: Photography By Teri A. Virbickis / Getty

Cupid’s bow could break your heart.

The most romantic day of the year is right around the corner — but many unsuspecting lovers will be dumped by their beaus before LOVE DAY Feb. 14.

The Tuesday before Valentine’s Day, known as “Red Tuesday,” is the most common 24-hour period for break-ups, according to experts, who say the looming holiday prompts people to reassess their romantic relationships.

With the much-feared Valentine’s Day marathon of affection now just days away, anyone currently searching for a sign of hope whilst consumed with a dead shark of a relationship will probably (finally) do something about it today. Red Tuesday, a thing that actually exists, has been championed by IllicitEncounters as the most popular day of the year for swift dumping.

“You’re on the cusp of what is generally considered to be one of the most romantic and important days for any relationship,” IllicitEncounters spokesperson Christian Grant tells Female First, before eventually reminding everyone that IllicitEncounters offers exactly the sort of service one would assume. “Then you realize that you don’t love your partner as much as they love you, so to save yourself the embarrassment or shame of having to declare your love to someone you don’t really care for, what do you do?”

According to Grant, you simply bail. In fact, as many as 27 percent will have dumped their significant other in the days ahead of that dreaded Valentine’s ridiculousness via text (26 percent of breaker-uppers), face-to-face (24 percent), and something called over the phone (22 percent). Thankfully, at least a few people know how to utilize proper time management skills by breaking hearts via far more convenient methods such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Tuesday, tragically, stands tall as the most popular day to crush another human’s soul.

So, Happy Red Tuesday?