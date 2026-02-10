Listen Live
Close
Relationships

Beware of ‘Red Tuesday.

The most common day of the year for break-ups: Here’s why you might get dumped today

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Symbols of Love
Source: Photography By Teri A. Virbickis / Getty

Cupid’s bow could break your heart.

The most romantic day of the year is right around the corner — but many unsuspecting lovers will be dumped by their beaus before LOVE DAY Feb. 14.

The Tuesday before Valentine’s Day, known as “Red Tuesday,” is the most common 24-hour period for break-ups, according to experts, who say the looming holiday prompts people to reassess their romantic relationships.

With the much-feared Valentine’s Day marathon of affection now just days away, anyone currently searching for a sign of hope whilst consumed with a dead shark of a relationship will probably (finally) do something about it today. Red Tuesday, a thing that actually exists, has been championed by IllicitEncounters as the most popular day of the year for swift dumping.

“You’re on the cusp of what is generally considered to be one of the most romantic and important days for any relationship,” IllicitEncounters spokesperson Christian Grant tells Female Firstbefore eventually reminding everyone that IllicitEncounters offers exactly the sort of service one would assume. “Then you realize that you don’t love your partner as much as they love you, so to save yourself the embarrassment or shame of having to declare your love to someone you don’t really care for, what do you do?”

According to Grant, you simply bail. In fact, as many as 27 percent will have dumped their significant other in the days ahead of that dreaded Valentine’s ridiculousness via text (26 percent of breaker-uppers), face-to-face (24 percent), and something called over the phone (22 percent). Thankfully, at least a few people know how to utilize proper time management skills by breaking hearts via far more convenient methods such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Tuesday, tragically, stands tall as the most popular day to crush another human’s soul.

So, Happy Red Tuesday?

Related Tags

Relationships

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
21 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Aged To Perfection — 20 Of The Sexiest Black Male Celebs Over 50

Comment
Trending
21 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Grown, Gifted & Still Fine: Sexiest Black Men Celebs Over 50

Comment
Big Game Party 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win The Ultimate Big Game Experience at Bar 5015

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

Comment
Ari Lennox No Vacancy Tour
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Enter to Win 2 Tickets to See Ari Lennox’s ‘Vacancy Tour’

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close