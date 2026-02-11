Super Bowl Numbers Are In

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

Super Bowl LX drew a massive audience of 124.9 million viewers, making it the second most-watched game in history. The halftime show featuring Bad Bunny attracted an even larger audience of 128.2 million viewers. Despite a competing halftime show by TPUSA with Kid Rock, Bad Bunny’s performance overshadowed it in terms of viewership. Conservatives criticized Bad Bunny’s show, with President Donald Trump calling it “a slap in the face to our country.”