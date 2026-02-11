Listen Live
Super Bowl Numbers Are In

Super Bowl 60 Scores 125 Million Viewers, 2nd Most-Watched Big Game Ever

Published on February 11, 2026
New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl LX
Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

Super Bowl LX drew a massive audience of 124.9 million viewers, making it the second most-watched game in history. The halftime show featuring Bad Bunny attracted an even larger audience of 128.2 million viewers. Despite a competing halftime show by TPUSA with Kid Rock, Bad Bunny’s performance overshadowed it in terms of viewership. Conservatives criticized Bad Bunny’s show, with President Donald Trump calling it “a slap in the face to our country.”

