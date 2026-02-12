Another Gov’t Shutdown Looms

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

The U.S. Senate blocked legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security past a deadline, as Democrats push for immigration crackdown oversight. Democrats want stricter controls on ICE and CBP agents, including body cameras and judicial warrants for property entry. They also seek limits on where agents can operate and increased safeguards at detention facilities. Republicans focus on protecting federal agents and punishing sanctuary cities, with negotiations facing a tight deadline. The complex issues include balancing public safety concerns and immigration enforcement priorities.