Trump Cuts $600 Million In HIV, STD Prevention & Grants

The Trump administration has announced a significant cut of $600 million in grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that were allocated for HIV and STD prevention and surveillance programs. This decision will impact public health funding in states such as California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health and Human Services tells ABC News that the grants are being terminated because they “do not reflect agency priorities.” The cuts will affect funding for state and local health departments, hospitals, universities, and non-governmental organizations. Notable reductions include $1.1 million for HIV surveillance in Los Angeles County, $5.2 million for Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago to promote HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) among Black cisgender women, and $7 million for Chicago’s efforts to study populations disproportionately affected by STDs.

This move has sparked concerns among public health advocates. Matthew Rose, a senior public policy advocate at the Human Rights Campaign, warned that these cuts could reverse decades of progress in combating HIV. He highlighted that federal funding has been instrumental in developing better detection tools, treatments, and prevention methods, including biannual shots to prevent HIV.

The Trump administration has previously reduced funding for HIV-related research, including the cancellation of dozens of grants by the National Institutes of Health in 2025. Additionally, there were reports last year of a plan to eliminate the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention.

Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Jared Polis of Colorado have stated that they have not received formal notice of the funding cuts but are prepared to respond appropriately. Advocates fear that private donors and organizations will not be able to fill the funding gap left by the federal government, potentially stalling progress in the fight against HIV and STDs.

Trump Cuts $600 Million In HIV, STD Prevention & Grants was originally published on majicatl.com