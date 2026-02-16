Listen Live
Close
Local

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael '5000' Watts

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

Published on February 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrating The Life of Michael 5000 Watts

Today, Houston says goodbye to a true architect of its sound. For decades, Michael “5000” Watts stood at the forefront of the city’s culture, shaping what the world now recognizes as the unmistakable Houston sound. As family, friends, fans, and artists gather to honor his life, those who cannot attend in person are invited to watch the funeral service via livestream and celebrate the legacy of a hometown legend.

Services are scheduled to begin at 10am. View the livestream below and join Houston in remembering a pioneer whose sound will echo through the city forever.

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

Comment
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Exclusive: Destin Daniel Cretton Says Marvel Absolutely Cared About ‘Wonder Man’

Comment
13 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Entertainment  |  Min. Anthony Valary

50 Cent Cracks Jokes About Stefon Diggs Losing Cardi

Comment
The Madd Hatta Show
Relationships  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: “NO MAN BENEFITS FROM BEING A STEPDAD!”

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close