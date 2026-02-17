Listen Live
Breaking News

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Entertainment

DJ Michael “5000” Watts Laid To Rest

DJ Michael "5000" Watts Remembered in Massive Memorial Service

Published on February 17, 2026
DJ Michael 5000 Watts King's Day
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

DJ Michael “5000” Watts was honored in a massive memorial service attended by Slim Thug, Mike Jones, and other rappers. The legendary Swisha House co-founder was laid to rest in Houston, with his body carried by horse and carriage throughout the city. The funeral procession featured hundreds of candy-painted rides and drew crowds of onlookers. Watts passed away at the age of 52 due to a fatal heart rhythm, leaving behind his wife, five children, and two grandchildren. His contributions to the chopped and screwed sound and the Swishahouse record label were instrumental in shaping the careers of artists like Slim Thug, Mike Jones, and Paul Wall.

