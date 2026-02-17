Listen Live
Politics

Pam Bondi Says ‘All Epstein Files Released’

‘All Epstein Files released’: From Trump, Obama to Jay-Z, Elon Musk – List of names in Bondi’s letter

Published on February 17, 2026
Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty
Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche informed Congress that the Department of Justice had released all documents required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, following the unsealing of over 3 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents. The released documents include records, communications, and investigative materials related to various categories, with redactions made for privacy reasons. The files mention numerous high-profile individuals, including government officials, tech moguls, and celebrities, but the mere presence of a name does not imply wrongdoing. The list of names in the Epstein Files covers a wide range of contexts, with some individuals having direct contact with Epstein or Maxwell, while others are mentioned in unrelated press reports.

