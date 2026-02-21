Listen Live
The Daily Dilemma: The ‘N-Word Pass’ Debate Goes Viral?

Viral debate erupts after a white protester calls a Black ICE officer a "house N-word," with Toure's comments and Madd Hatta listeners weighing in.

Published on February 20, 2026
The Madd Hatta Show
Source: The Madd Hatta Show / Radio One

A recent viral video has sparked intense debate across social media, and it became the centerpiece of the Madd Hatta Show’s “Daily Dilemma.” The clip, viewed by millions, shows a white anti-ICE protester calling a Black ICE agent a “house N-word.” The incident raised a difficult question: When emotions are high, do morals go out the window, or are there some lines that should never be crossed?

The conversation gained even more traction when journalist and cultural critic Toure weighed in. He controversially argued that this specific use of the slur was valid. Toure suggested that the protester wasn’t attacking the agent’s Blackness, but rather his choice to work for an organization perceived as oppressive. He described the agent as a “modern house slave” and a “mule for white supremacy,” concluding that calling him a “house N-word” was “historically realistic” and therefore acceptable.

This didn’t sit well with many. On the Madd Hatta Show, listeners were quick to voice their disapproval. One caller stated firmly, “Under no circumstances will I accept anyone ever calling me that word… As much as I disagree with ICE, no, they don’t get a pass.” Another caller questioned Toure’s credibility, saying the term was used with “ill intent” and that it was a “hard no.”

The sentiment was similar on Madd Hatta’s Instagram feed. The show’s poll revealed a divided audience, with 56% saying the word is never okay, while a surprising 33% sided with Toure’s perspective. The passionate responses highlight a deep and complex community conversation about language, intent, and accountability.

Check out the Daily Dilemma weekday afternoons at 2 p.m. on Majic 102.1 and see Toure’s response to the N word usage by a white person towards a Black ICE agent below.

