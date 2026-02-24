Listen Live
Jesse Jackson Lies in State

Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. to Lie in State at South Carolina Statehouse

Published on February 24, 2026
Jesse Jackson, Sr. attends a ceremony in Garden City, N.Y. in 2008
Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

The late Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. will be honored in South Carolina with his body lying in state at the Statehouse on March 2, following a request from state lawmakers and Jackson’s family. Jackson, who passed away at 84, will also be celebrated in Chicago and Washington, D.C. for his contributions and love for his home state. Additionally, Charleston completes a comprehensive architectural survey of the downtown peninsula, Charleston County allocates over $4 million for affordable housing projects, and residents of Sol Legare work to establish a historic district to preserve their community’s culture and landmarks.

