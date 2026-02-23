Listen Live
Teddy Riley Apologizes After Backlash Over R. Kelly Comments

The New Jack Swing pioneer walks back remarks about potentially working with the imprisoned singer, saying he never meant to minimize the pain of survivors.

Published on February 23, 2026
Super producer Teddy Riley wants the world to know that he’s sorry for the statements he made about wanting to work with disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the musician and creator of the New Jack Swing sound, said he’d “talked a few times” with Kelly, who was convicted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and added that he was “bringing in investors” to help Kelly release some of the music he’s recorded while in prison. 

“Everybody deserves a second chance,” Riley told The Times. “Everyone deserves to repent, and everyone gets forgiven by God when you come to him. People miss [Kelly’s] music. I’m the messenger to bring R&B back.”

After much backlash, Riley is walking those comments back. 

“As a producer, I’ve always been excited about the possibilities of music and creative collaboration,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “That excitement has defined my career. But I also understand that words carry weight, and I never want my passion for music to overshadow the very real pain that many people have experienced.

“If my comments caused hurt, I sincerely apologize,” he added. “That was never my intention. I take seriously the impact that abuse and misconduct have had on survivors and their families. Their experiences matter, and they deserve to be acknowledged with care and respect.”

Riley, one third of the group GUY and a well-known producer who has worked with Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, and Keith Sweat, said his plan to work with Kelly was merely “a creative idea discussed in passing. It is not something that will move forward. Loving music and recognizing its cultural impact does not mean condoning harmful behavior, and I want to be clear about that.”

“I have spent my life building a legacy rooted in innovation, integrity, and love for the art form. That remains my focus. I appreciate the dialogue, and I remain committed to moving forward with intention and accountability,” said Riley.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support me, my memoir, and the journey,” he wrote on Instagram.

See the initial uproar below:

