No Chance: Texans GM Caserio Shut's Down C.J. Stroud Trade Noise

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio made one thing crystal clear Tuesday: quarterback C.J. Stroud isn’t going anywhere.

Speaking at the NFL scouting combine, Caserio forcefully dismissed recent online speculation suggesting the Texans might consider trading their young franchise signal-caller, calling the rumors “moronic” and reaffirming the organization’s commitment.

“We are not trading the guy. He’s our quarterback,” Caserio said. “He’s going to be playing quarterback for the Houston Texans in 2026.”

The speculation surfaced after Stroud’s playoff struggles, including a divisional-round loss to the New England Patriots in which he threw four interceptions. The Texans fell 28–16, ending a promising season on a disappointing note and sparking debate about Stroud’s trajectory.

Despite the playoff miscues, Stroud remained productive during the regular season. The former No. 2 overall pick threw for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 64.5% of his passes across 14 games. He also led Houston to a strong 9–5 record in his starts, though he missed three games due to a concussion suffered against the Denver Broncos.

Still, the numbers represented a step back from his sensational rookie campaign. In 2023, Stroud passed for more than 4,000 yards, earned Pro Bowl honors, and led the league with a remarkable 23-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio — one of the most efficient rookie seasons in NFL history.

Now entering extension eligibility, Stroud’s long-term future in Houston appears secure, even if the team has not publicly discussed contract negotiations. Caserio emphasized the quarterback’s overall impact, noting both his production and leadership.

“He’s been a good player and won a lot of football games,” Caserio said. “Quarterback is the hardest position to play in sports. He had some ups and downs — that’s natural — but overall, he’s had a pretty significant impact on what we are as a program. He’s not going anywhere.”

For the Texans, the focus isn’t on moving Stroud — it’s on helping him return to elite form and continuing to build around the quarterback they believe is still the foundation of their future.

