K. Michelle Returns To Reality TV

K. Michelle Joins Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 Cast on Bravo

Published on February 25, 2026
GCAPP EmPower Party
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

K. Michelle is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 17, bringing her powerhouse vocals and unfiltered personality to the Bravo spotlight. Fans are excited for the Grammy-nominated R&B singer’s return to reality TV in Atlanta, anticipating drama and memorable moments. With her history in reality TV and strong presence in the music industry, K. Michelle is expected to bring a bold new energy to the franchise, signaling a fresh dynamic for the upcoming season. Her addition has generated anticipation among longtime fans and new viewers, making Season 17 one of the most talked-about yet.

We them Ones

Majic 102.1

