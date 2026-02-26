Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

New Bruno Mars Drops Tonight

Falling in Love with Bruno Mars All Over Again

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Bruno Mars’ return after a decade between solo albums was marked by a Silk Sonic project, global hit singles, and a record-breaking Spotify following. Collaborating with producer D’Mile, Mars’ latest album, “The Romantic,” delves into Chicano soul influences, showcasing warm analog brass and clean rhythm sections. The album’s closing tracks reveal a more vulnerable side of Mars, exploring themes of love and uncertainty, while the overall production and Mars’ vocal prowess shine throughout the cohesive record. At 40, Mars proves his versatility and artistry in seamlessly blending oldies-soul traditions with his signature pop style.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Marvin Sapp Now Engaged

Comment
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
Black Rodeo Weekend 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win The Ultimate VIP Experience at Bar 5015 for Black Rodeo Weekend!

Comment
9 Items
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

K. Michelle And Pinky Cole Make Their Debut In ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Trailer

Comment
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Char Masona

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Was The Main Character At The 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close