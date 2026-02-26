New Bruno Mars Drops Tonight

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Bruno Mars’ return after a decade between solo albums was marked by a Silk Sonic project, global hit singles, and a record-breaking Spotify following. Collaborating with producer D’Mile, Mars’ latest album, “The Romantic,” delves into Chicano soul influences, showcasing warm analog brass and clean rhythm sections. The album’s closing tracks reveal a more vulnerable side of Mars, exploring themes of love and uncertainty, while the overall production and Mars’ vocal prowess shine throughout the cohesive record. At 40, Mars proves his versatility and artistry in seamlessly blending oldies-soul traditions with his signature pop style.