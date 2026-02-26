d4vd Named A "Target" In Celeste Rivas' Murder Investigation As Gruesome Details Emerge

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Five months after Celeste Rivas’ murder, it appears authorities are taking an even closer look into d4vd and considering him a “target.”

The new consideration comes from newly released court documents in Texas, where d4vd, born David Burke, and his family are from. Within those documents are petitions for his family to go to Los Angeles and speak in front of a grand jury, and he’s referred to as a target.

“Target may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses…: One Count of Murder,” reads one part of the petition, according to ABC.

Later on, it references him again: “Target may be involved in the death of 15-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who may have been a victim of foul play.”

d4vd’s Tesla was found stranded in the Hollywood Hills, and after sitting on the street for days, it was impounded at a tow yard, where it sat until employees noticed a foul odor.

“The manager told police there was a strong smell of decay coming from the vehicle, which was attracting flies,” the filing reads.

Once LAPD detectives arrived and obtained a warrant, they opened the front trunk to discover the body that was later identified as 15-year-old Rivas, who’d been missing for more than a year.

The filing reads, “Upon removing the cadaver bag from the front storage compartment, it was discovered the arms and legs had been severed from the body. A second black bag was discovered underneath the cadaver bag. Upon opening the second bag, the dismembered body parts were discovered.”

d4vd was identified as the owner of the Tesla shortly thereafter, and he quietly canceled a concert the next day and eventually the rest of his tour in support of his Withered album.

d4vd has remained silent since the news broke, only having a spokesperson tell NBC back in September that “d4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

d4vd has still not officially been charged in connection with Rivas’ death, but public opinion has overwhelmingly decided he’s guilty.

