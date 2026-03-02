Texans Trade Tytus Howard To Browns, Source Says

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The Houston Texans have agreed to trade starting right tackle Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Howard will receive a three-year, $63 million extension from the Browns, his agent told Schefter.

It marks the first move in what is expected to be a major offensive line overhaul this offseason for the Browns.

Howard, who turns 30 in May, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Texans, starting 93 games.

A former first-round pick by the Texans, Howard showed strong skills as a rookie, starting every game in which he was healthy before an injury ended his season. He performed well enough that he was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

Howard has served as a consistent starter with the Texans since then. While he’s dealt with various injuries, he hasn’t missed a ton of time, starting at least 14 games in five of his seven seasons in the NFL.

Howard didn’t grade out particularly well in Pro Football Focus’ metrics in 2025. The offensive lineman ranked 58th at his position. Notably, however, he also did not allow a sack, per PFF’s numbers.

The Browns could use more help on their offensive line. With the team likely to start either a new rookie or a developing, second-year player, Cleveland has every incentive to build up its offensive line to give its young quarterback more time to see the field. The team allowed 51 sacks in 2025, which ranked as the eighth worst in the NFL.

After parting ways with Kevin Stefanski in the offseason, the Browns hired former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The 60-year-old Monken hasn’t indicated which player will start at quarterback in 2026. If the team doesn’t draft a prospect in the early rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, Monken could go with second-year players Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, or turn to veteran Deshaun Watson under center.