AV R&B Minute; Rihanna, Teyana, John Legend And More

Teyana Taylor Shares a Heart-Melting Moment With Her Little Girl on Actor Awards Red Carpet

Teyana Taylor stole the spotlight at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards when she arrived with her daughter, Rose Shumpert, and adjusted her gown for photographers. The singer and actress, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for “One Battle After Another,” wore a stunning Thom Browne gown with intricate details. Taylor’s daughter, Rue, helped with her train on the red carpet. Taylor, who previously won a Golden Globe, is nominated for an Oscar and is focused on enjoying the moment without preparing a speech in advance.

Rihanna Shows Love to Don Lemon on His Birthday Amid Nicki Minaj Feud

Rihanna shows support for Don Lemon by celebrating his 60th birthday with a rooftop selfie. Lemon had recently clashed with Nicki Minaj over a news report from a church protest. Despite the controversy, Rihanna joins Lemon in a birthday celebration, adding to his post-NAACP Image Awards plans for a spa day. Lemon and Rihanna’s friendship shines through in the birthday snapshot.

John Legend Went Full Snoop with Flawless “Drop It Like It’s Hot” Karaoke Moment

The Coaches of The Voice: Battle of Champions had a fun night out in NYC at a karaoke bar, with John Legend impressively rapping Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and Kelly Clarkson as his hype woman. The Voice Host Carson Daly was also in attendance, but left the performing to the coaches. The upcoming season of The Voice: Battle of Champions promises exciting new format updates and the return of CeeLo Green in a new role. Don’t miss the premiere on Monday, February 23 on NBC.

Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”: An Analysis

Childish Gambino’s song “This is America” conveys complex social and political themes through its music video. The video depicts scenes of violence, chaos, and neglect, highlighting the Black experience in America. The juxtaposition of joyful dancing children and horrific acts of violence serves as a powerful commentary on the state of the country. The song’s lyrics and visuals provide a stark portrayal of the realities faced by Black communities, urging viewers to confront the harsh truths of American society.