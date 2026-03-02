Listen Live
Close
News

Free Pancakes!

IHOP Has Free Pancakes Next Week

Published on March 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IHOP
Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day by offering free short stacks of pancakes to loyalty members and customers dining in on March 3. The deal is valid between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. and only applies to buttermilk pancakes. Customers can also make donations to Feeding America at the restaurant. Additionally, IHOP is offering free bottomless buttermilk pancakes with select breakfast combos through March 30. McDonald’s is offering $1 Egg McMuffins or Sausage McMuffins with Egg through their app, while Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chicken Biscuits to loyalty program members until February 28.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Black Rodeo Weekend 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win The Ultimate VIP Experience at Bar 5015 for Black Rodeo Weekend!

Comment
9 Items
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

K. Michelle And Pinky Cole Make Their Debut In ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Trailer

Comment
11 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Chris Bosh Says He "Woke Up Covered In My Own Blood" As He Details Recent Health Scare

Comment
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Marvin Sapp Now Engaged

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close