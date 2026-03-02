Free Pancakes!

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day by offering free short stacks of pancakes to loyalty members and customers dining in on March 3. The deal is valid between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. and only applies to buttermilk pancakes. Customers can also make donations to Feeding America at the restaurant. Additionally, IHOP is offering free bottomless buttermilk pancakes with select breakfast combos through March 30. McDonald’s is offering $1 Egg McMuffins or Sausage McMuffins with Egg through their app, while Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chicken Biscuits to loyalty program members until February 28.