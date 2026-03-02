Listen Live
Jay-Z Drops Old Collab

Jay-Z Drops Old Jaz-O Collab On Streaming Amid 30th Anniversary Celebrations

Published on March 2, 2026
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Jay-Z’s debut album, “Reasonable Doubt,” released in 1996, marked the beginning of his journey to hip-hop stardom. As the 30th anniversary of the album approaches, fans speculate about a potential return to music from the rap icon. Recent hints, including the release of the original “Dead Presidents” on streaming services and the launch of a new website, suggest that Jay-Z may be gearing up for a comeback. With rumors swirling and anniversary celebrations underway, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of new music from one of the greatest rappers of all time.

