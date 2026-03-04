Ray J’s Mom Speaks On His Health

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ray J’s mother, Sonja Norwood, has addressed the singer’s recent health issues, clarifying that his heart problems are not a hoax. Ray J was hospitalized in January for pneumonia and heart pains, and was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a life-threatening heart condition. Norwood emphasized that her son’s health issues are real and that he is adjusting to his new limitations. Ray J has shared updates on his condition, including the possibility of needing a pacemaker or defibrillator, and has expressed gratitude for the support and prayers he has received.