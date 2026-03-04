Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Rihanna’s Fragrances Recalled

Two Rihanna perfumes recalled over fears 'they could harm women and unborn babies'

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AWGE - RTW Fall 2026 - Front Row
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Rihanna’s fragrances have been removed from shelves in the UK due to the presence of chemicals that can impact women’s fertility. The banned ingredients in her products were found to be harmful and were recalled by the retailer Savers. Customers who purchased the affected fragrances are advised to return them for a full refund. Savers apologized for any inconvenience caused by the recall of Rihanna’s scent products.

https://www.standard.co.uk/showbiz/rihanna-perfumes-recalled-harmful-women-babies-b1273441.html

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
B2K Wow Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to The Boys 4 Life Tour featuring B2K & Bow Wow

Comment
11 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Chris Bosh Says He "Woke Up Covered In My Own Blood" As He Details Recent Health Scare

Comment
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
Grown Folks Comedy Show
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to See D.L. Hughley & Deon Cole LIVE March 19

Comment
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Takes Over The Ice Blue Carpet At The 2026 NAACP Awards

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close