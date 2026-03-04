Rihanna’s Fragrances Recalled

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Rihanna’s fragrances have been removed from shelves in the UK due to the presence of chemicals that can impact women’s fertility. The banned ingredients in her products were found to be harmful and were recalled by the retailer Savers. Customers who purchased the affected fragrances are advised to return them for a full refund. Savers apologized for any inconvenience caused by the recall of Rihanna’s scent products.

