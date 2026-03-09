Listen Live
Crime

Air Jordans Stolen

$300,000 in Air Jordans stolen from cargo train

Published on March 9, 2026
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 04 Colorado at Baylor
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Federal agents have arrested eight men in connection with the theft of $300,000 in Nike shoes from a cargo train in Arizona. The arrests followed the crew of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter recording six individuals unloading 23 crates from a BNSF Railway boxcar. The rail tracks between Needles, California, and communities north of Phoenix have become a target for a transnational criminal organization based in Sinaloa, Mexico. Thieves use metal saws and bolt cutters to extract merchandise from trains traveling up to 70 miles per hour. The suspects have been charged with possession of stolen goods from interstate shipment, with detention hearings set for March 10 in a federal courtroom in Phoenix.

