Paris Jackson’s Criticism of Michael Jackson Biopic

Colman Domingo addresses Paris Jackson's criticism on Michael Jackson biopic

Published on March 11, 2026
2026 New York Theatre Workshop Benefit Gala
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Colman Domingo hopes that Paris Jackson will eventually come to love the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, despite her previous comments distancing herself from the film. In a recent interview, Domingo clarified that his words about Jackson’s involvement were taken out of context and that People magazine later updated their article to reflect his true intentions. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, “Michael” is set to be released on April 24 and features a star-studded cast portraying the Jackson family. Domingo, who plays family patriarch Joe Jackson, focused on finding the humanity in his character, acknowledging the controversial aspects of Joe’s parenting style.

