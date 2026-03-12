A Jackson Family Feud?

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Janet Jackson and her brother Jermaine Jackson are reportedly feuding over Michael Jackson’s new biopic. Janet criticized the film after a family screening, picking apart the acting, makeup, and more. Jermaine defended the movie, calling Janet jealous and urging her to get on board with the project. The biopic aims to portray the Jackson family in a positive light amid past controversies, with other family members supporting the film’s release. Paris Jackson, Michael’s daughter, distanced herself from the project, stating she had no involvement in the film.