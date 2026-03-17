Majic 102.1 And Praise Listeners Help Raise Over $121K For St. Jude

Source: Radio ONE / Majic 102.1

Listeners from Majic 102.1 and Praise Houston showed up in a powerful way this year for the annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser. Thanks to the generosity of listeners who called in, sent donations through text, and gave through our websites, this year’s campaign raised more than $121,000, marking a 13 percent increase compared to 2025.

That impact goes far beyond numbers. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is known around the world for its mission to help children battling cancer and other life threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food. That means parents can focus entirely on helping their child heal without the stress of overwhelming medical costs.

Because of listeners across Houston and beyond, the support keeps growing. This year’s effort also helped contribute to a larger milestone with Radio One Cares for St. Jude Kids raising a total of $1.7 million. Every phone call, every text donation, and every online gift played a role in helping families who need hope the most.

To everyone who took a moment to give, share the message, or encourage someone else to donate, thank you. The Majic 102.1 and Praise Houston family continues to prove that when a community comes together for a purpose, the impact can reach children and families across the country.