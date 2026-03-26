Joe Torry: Building HIS OWN Independent Comedy Empire

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

When you talk about the golden era of Black comedy and 90s cinema, Joe Torry’s name is permanently cemented in the foundation. Recently, the legendary comedian sat down with Houston’s own The Madd Hatta on Magic 102.1 for a culturally connected conversation. The interview proved that Torry’s hustle is just as sharp today as it was three decades ago.

Stamping a Moment in History

Torry took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reflecting on his undeniable cultural impact. From hosting the unapologetic Def Comedy Jam to starring in era-defining classics like Poetic Justice and Tales from the Hood, Torry acknowledges he was part of a historic movement. Being on set with icons like Tupac, Regina King, and John Singleton, he says, was like being part of a legendary era you simply cannot replicate.

Owning the Narrative

But Torry isn’t just resting on his 90s laurels. He dropped major wisdom about navigating Hollywood on his own terms. Instead of fighting for a seat at someone else’s table, Torry focused on building his own. This empowering mindset of community ownership has led to his latest and most ambitious project yet: Soul TV.

Streaming Good for the Soul

Partnering with a young creator named Kennedy, Torry is launching Soul TV. This brand-new, free streaming platform is designed to be exactly what it sounds like—content that is good for your soul. Expected to drop by the end of April, the network will launch with over 1,500 titles. Fans can look forward to his “What the Funny” comedy brand, exclusive movies like Different With Me, classic Christmas films, and fresh stand-up specials.

By bringing his son on tour and launching this independent platform, Torry is actively laying down a blueprint for the next generation. He remains a masterclass in longevity, proving that when you empower your community and own your narrative, your legacy will always thrive. Prepare your screens, because Soul TV is about to change the game.

Check out the interview with The Madd Hatta below.