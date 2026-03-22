Erykah Badu 2nd Headliner for Roots Picnic

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The 2026 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia has announced its lineup, with Erykah Badu headlining the second day of the festival on May 31. Jay-Z will headline the opening night on May 30, marking his first live performance since last year. The festival will feature a diverse roster of artists including Kehlani, Brandy, T.I., and De La Soul, as well as special programming such as a live mixtape set by J. Period and a tribute to the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack. With a celebration of music and culture, the 2026 Roots Picnic promises to be a memorable event in Philadelphia.