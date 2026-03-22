Erykah Badu 2nd Headliner for Roots Picnic
The 2026 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia has announced its lineup, with Erykah Badu headlining the second day of the festival on May 31. Jay-Z will headline the opening night on May 30, marking his first live performance since last year. The festival will feature a diverse roster of artists including Kehlani, Brandy, T.I., and De La Soul, as well as special programming such as a live mixtape set by J. Period and a tribute to the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack. With a celebration of music and culture, the 2026 Roots Picnic promises to be a memorable event in Philadelphia.
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