TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue?

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TLC and Salt-N-Pepa are teaming up for the It’s Iconic Tour, with En Vogue as the opening act. The 32-date North American tour will kick off on August 15 in Franklin, Tennessee, and feature hits like “No Scrubs” and “Shoop.” The show will have a fast-paced format with each group taking turns in the spotlight, promising a high-energy experience for fans. Tickets go on sale March 26 through Ticketmaster and LiveNation after a presale on March 24 for Citi and American Express cardholders.





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