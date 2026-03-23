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TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue?

TLC And Salt-N-Pepa Announce The ‘It’s Iconic’ Tour With En Vogue

Published on March 23, 2026
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57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

TLC and Salt-N-Pepa are teaming up for the It’s Iconic Tour, with En Vogue as the opening act. The 32-date North American tour will kick off on August 15 in Franklin, Tennessee, and feature hits like “No Scrubs” and “Shoop.” The show will have a fast-paced format with each group taking turns in the spotlight, promising a high-energy experience for fans. Tickets go on sale March 26 through Ticketmaster and LiveNation after a presale on March 24 for Citi and American Express cardholders.

En Vogue
Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

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