John Boyega Gives Hope To 'Star Wars' Fans That He Could Return To Franchise

Speaking at Megacon Orlando, the actor who starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker revealed that Finn's run in the franchise may not be over, after revealing he spoke with Lucasfilm chief creative officer and president Dave Filoni.

Boyega revealed the conversation took place after a fan yelled at the actor, "Get Dave [Filoni] on the phone," and he responded by saying they "actually have" spoken.

The news is a bit surprising, given that Boyega was very vocal about the franchise's treatment of its Black characters, and in an interview with British GQ question how POC characters were "pushed to the side" by execs after they were presented as main characters in the story.

Dave Benett / John Boyega

John Boyega has given Star Wars fans who loved his character Finn a glimmer of hope that they can see him return to a galaxy, far, far away.

Speaking at Megacon Orlando, the actor who starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker revealed that Finn’s run in the franchise may not be over, after revealing he spoke with Lucasfilm chief creative officer and president Dave Filoni.

Screenrant reports that Boyega revealed the conversation took place after a fan yelled at the actor, “Get Dave [Filoni] on the phone,” and he responded by saying they “actually have” spoken.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The news is a bit surprising, given that Boyega was very vocal about the franchise’s treatment of its Black characters, and in an interview with British GQ question how POC characters were “pushed to the side” by execs after they were presented as main characters in the story.

“Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver,” Boyega said. “You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know fuck all.”

“So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience…’ Nah, nah, nah. I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience.”



We’re happy to hear that Boyega is interested in returning, and maybe both he and Filoni can do Finn the justice he deserves.

John Boyega Gives Hope To 'Star Wars' Fans That He Could Return To Franchise was originally published on cassiuslife.com