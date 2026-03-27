Malia Baker Brings Star Power to Disney Dreamers Academy 2026

Source: Radio ONE / Madd Hatta

If you’ve been tapped into Disney lately, you already know the name. Malia Baker is a rising actress, singer, and young star known for roles in The Baby-Sitters Club and Descendants: The Rise of Red, where she continues to build a strong presence in the next generation of Hollywood. Born in Botswana and raised in Canada, she’s quickly becoming one of the young faces to watch in entertainment.

She’s also serving as the official “DREAMbassador” for the 2026 Disney Dreamers Academy, helping inspire the next wave of leaders.

Shoutout to Madd Hatta from Majic 102.1, who caught up with her live from Disney Dreamers Academy 2026.

For those who don’t know, Disney Dreamers Academy is a national program that brings 100 high school students to Walt Disney World for a multi day experience focused on mentorship, career development, and real world inspiration. Think workshops, celebrity mentors, and hands on learning designed to help young people turn their dreams into reality.

Big vibes. Big inspiration. The future is in good hands.