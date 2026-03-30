Win Tickets to A Screening of The New Thriller ‘The Secret Between US’

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One

R&B legend Keith Sweat, in association with Hidden Gem Entertainment and Gigantic Studios present:

“THE SECRET BETWEEN US”, a stirring family drama about betrayal, redemption, and the power of forgiveness, starring Michael Jai White and Lisa Arrindell. This riveting movie opens in AMC theaters across the country on Friday, April 3, 2026 (Easter Weekend).

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW SCROLL DOWN AND COMPLETE THE CONTEST FORM