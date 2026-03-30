Desi Banks On Comedy, Touring With Martin Lawrence, and New Show With BET

Desi Banks sits down with Rickey Smiley on new podcast, Rickey Smiley On The Spot

The two comedians share moments when their paths have crossed over the years

Desi Banks talks fatherhood, new show with BET, and touring with Martin Lawrence

Source: Urban One Podcast Network / Rickey Smiley & Desi Banks on new podcast, Rickey Smiley On The Spot

What happens when a comedy OG sits down with one of the most viral comedians of this generation? On this episode of Rickey Smiley On The Spot, Rickey Smiley goes one-on-one with viral sensation and stand-up powerhouse Desi Banks for a conversation that is hilarious, heartfelt, and unexpectedly deep.

Two generations of comedians. One powerful conversation.

In this episode, you do not just get the story of Desi Banks. You also get a close look at Rickey Smiley as he steps into the role of guiding the next generation. Smiley is an award-winning radio personality who has starred in hit movies and released comedy specials on major platforms, and the episode shows what it looks like for him to pour back into younger talent.

Desi shares three different encounters he had early on with Rickey Smiley, and the first one made him think that Smiley was trolling him. Halfway through the episode, Banks explains what happened and jokes, “I thought you were hazing me.”

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The bond between the two comedians is clear, as they revisit the moment when Desi first met Rickey while performing at Smiley’s karaoke-style comedy show in Alabama. Desi barely gets through the story without laughing as he remembers what happened the moment he stepped off stage.

This episode covers everything from locker room jokes to fatherhood lessons and even a few roach stories. The conversation pulls back the curtain on the man behind the millions of views, his purpose-driven approach to success, and his upcoming show premiering on BET.

You can watch brand-new episodes of Rickey Smiley On The Spot every week. New Episodes every Tuesday on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. You can also visit urban1podcasts.com to learn more about the podcast that brings audiences closer to one of comedy’s most trusted voices through conversations filled with humor and humanity.

New episodes and stories come every week, and you do not want to miss some of the upcoming episodes featuring Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea, Shamea Mortin, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Killer Mike, and many more.

Desi Banks On Comedy, Touring With Martin Lawrence, and New Show With BET was originally published on blackamericaweb.com