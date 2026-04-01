Mayweather v Pacquiao Rematch Scrapped
The highly anticipated rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao has been officially canceled due to a disagreement over the nature of the fight. Mayweather wanted the bout to be an exhibition, while Pacquiao’s camp was expecting a legitimate professional matchup. This fundamental disagreement led to the collapse of the fight, reminiscent of the years-long negotiations that preceded their first meeting in 2015. Unless both sides can find common ground, the rematch will join the list of fights that never came to fruition.
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