Mariah Carey Joins Easter Service

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Mariah Carey surprised attendees at the Easter Sunday Resurrection Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, led by Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock. The Grammy-winning singer received acknowledgment from the pulpit and responded with a kiss and applause. Other notable figures in attendance included former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and attorney general candidate Tanya Miller. Carey, known for her vocal range and hits like “Hero” and “We Belong Together,” has ties to Atlanta and has performed in the city throughout her career. The historic church, where Martin Luther King Jr. served as co-pastor, continues to be a symbol of faith and social justice.

The singer has longstanding ties to metro Atlanta. She previously owned a large home in Sandy Springs but sold the property in 2023 following a burglary. Carey is still believed to spend significant time in the area and may own or rent another residence in the metro Atlanta area. Her primary residence is in New York City.

Atlanta has been a regular tour stop for Carey across different eras of her career, even though the city is not central to her musical origins. Carey brought her Caution World Tour to the Fox Theatre in March 2019 and she performed in Atlanta with Lionel Ritchie in 2017. Most recently, she brought her holiday tour to State Farm Arena in November 2024.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling artists of all time, rising to fame with her 1990 debut album and becoming known for her five-octave vocal range, whistle register and a string of No. 1 hits including “Vision of Love,” “Hero,” and “We Belong Together.”

Her career has spanned more than three decades across pop and R&B, with lasting cultural impact fueled in part by her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

While not always central to her public persona, Carey has identified with Christianity and has occasionally referenced faith and spirituality in interviews and music, most notably in songs like “Fly Like a Bird,” which reflects strong gospel influences and themes of perseverance, gratitude and personal struggle.