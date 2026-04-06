Lil Nas X ‘Doing Very Well’

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Lil Nas X was granted entry into a mental health diversion program in his felony police battery case, with the possibility of dismissal if he completes treatment and stays out of trouble for two years. The singer expressed gratitude after the hearing and was commended by the judge for his progress. The court attributed his behavior to his bipolar disorder diagnosis and noted his positive response to treatment. Lil Nas X’s lawyer mentioned his client’s rigorous mental health regimen and upcoming status hearing in July.