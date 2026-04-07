Another Ford Recall

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Ford has issued another recall, this time affecting 422,613 full-size SUVs and heavy-duty pickups due to faulty windshield wipers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns that the windshield wiper arms may break, leading to reduced visibility and an increased risk of a crash. Ford will inspect and replace the wiper arms for free, with notices being sent out to owners on April 13. This marks Ford’s 27th recall this year, covering over 8 million vehicles, as the company aims to address quality issues amid a surge in recalls.