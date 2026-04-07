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Another Ford Recall

Ford recalls over 400,000 trucks and SUVs due to increased risk of crash

Published on April 7, 2026
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Ford's Profits Plummet 64% In First Quarter
Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Ford has issued another recall, this time affecting 422,613 full-size SUVs and heavy-duty pickups due to faulty windshield wipers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns that the windshield wiper arms may break, leading to reduced visibility and an increased risk of a crash. Ford will inspect and replace the wiper arms for free, with notices being sent out to owners on April 13. This marks Ford’s 27th recall this year, covering over 8 million vehicles, as the company aims to address quality issues amid a surge in recalls.

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