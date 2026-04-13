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Bruno Mars breaks Silence On Debt Rumours

espite previous speculation, Bruno Mars continues to excel in his career

Published on April 13, 2026
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Las Vegas Celebrates Bruno Mars Day On The Strip
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Bruno Mars has debunked rumors of being in debt at the MGM Resort in Las Vegas during his performance as part of The Romantic Tour. The singer clarified that he is debt-free and joked about paying off the casino a long time ago. Despite previous speculation, Bruno Mars continues to excel in his career, with upcoming UK tour dates and songwriting credits on Lady Gaga’s new single. Other highlights include Kylie Jenner’s Coachella fashion, Liam Gallagher’s dismissal of Oasis playing Glastonbury, and the upcoming Red Bull Soapbox Race featuring various teams supporting charitable causes.

Michael Jackson 'Whos Bad'
Source: Beacon Theatre / Beacon Theatre

Michael Jackson biopic hailed as ‘one of the best

The new Michael Jackson film, “Michael,” has received early praise as the ultimate love letter to fans after $15 million reshoots. Starring Jaafar Jackson, the film promises an unbiased look at the singer’s life, from his early years to the police closing in on Neverland Ranch. Social media reactions have lauded Jaafar’s performance, with one influencer calling it the performance to beat for the year. Critics have praised the film’s recreation of Jackson’s iconic songs and highlighted Jaafar’s grounded and vulnerable performance. The film’s release date is set for April 22, 2026.

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Does Kanye West deserve forgiveness?

Ye, the Grammy-winning artist formerly known as Kanye West, was set to headline the Wireless Festival in London this summer, but the event was cancelled after the British government denied him entry due to his antisemitic remarks. Questions have been raised about why Ye was booked for such a high-profile gig given his history of disturbing comments. In 2022, Ye had dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and brought along white supremacist Nick Fuentes. He also appeared on Alex Jones’s podcast and made controversial statements about Hitler.

Related Tags

Bruno Mars Grammy Jackson Kanye West Kylie Jenner Lady Gaga Las Vegas London UK

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