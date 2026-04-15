Nia Long Tells Michael Jackson Biopic Critics to Beat It.

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Actress Nia Long is focused on protecting her peace and sanity while taking on the role of Katherine Jackson in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, “Michael.” Long emphasizes the importance of tuning out distractions and staying focused on her job in the face of outside noise and family disapproval. She sees Katherine Jackson as the real hero behind the scenes and is committed to honoring her in the film. Long is determined to tell the story her way and is ready for the release of “Michael” in theaters on April 24.

Michael Jackson biopic premieres in hometown of Gary, Indiana

Jaafar Jackson attended a special screening of “Michael” in Gary, Indiana, the hometown of Michael Jackson, with other members of the Jackson family. Notably absent were Michael’s children Paris and Bigi ‘Blanket’ Jackson, who have been vocal about their concerns regarding the film’s production.For Jaafar, the moment carried extraordinary weight as he returned to the place where the Jackson family’s story began.

“It’s very surreal… an experience of a lifetime that I’ll never forget,” he shared, reflecting on both the responsibility and honor of stepping into such an iconic role.

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The premiere itself took place in Gary, where a free community screening brought out hundreds of residents. Outside West Side High School, crowds stretched far down the street, with fans of all ages gathering to witness history in their hometown.

For the Jackson brothers, returning to Gary was more than a publicity stop, it was a personal homecoming.

“This is where it all started, you know, as little kids trying to follow their dream in life,” said Marlon Jackson.

Jackie Jackson also emphasized the importance of staying grounded and purpose-driven in life, reflecting on the family’s journey from Gary to global superstardom.