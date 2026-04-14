Kandi Crush Battle: Jon B vs Robin Thicke

Source: Terrell Artis / Terrell Artis

Alright now, let’s get into today’s Kandi Crush Battle, and baby this one was SMOOTH smooth, okay? We had Jon B going head-to-head with Robin Thicke, and if you love that grown, soulful R&B, you were in your feelings today. Now Jon B came in with classics like “They Don’t Know,” “Don’t Talk,” and “Are You Still Down” featuring Tupac — songs that really defined that late ‘90s R&B era. He’s sold millions of records worldwide, with his debut Bonafide going platinum and making him one of the few white artists to truly earn respect in the R&B space. Now Robin Thicke said “hold on now,” and stepped in with “Lost Without U,” “The Sweetest Love,” and “Magic,” bringing that smooth falsetto and grown-man energy. His album The Evolution of Robin Thicke went platinum, and “Lost Without U” made history with one of the longest runs at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B charts.

Now let me tell you… the phones were ringing, the people were torn, and rightfully so! Because both of these men bring that same vibe — smooth, emotional, and perfect for when you’re trying to set a mood. Jon B gives you that nostalgic, heartfelt R&B, while Robin Thicke leans into that modern, polished soul. And when it was all said and done? Baby… it was a TIE! Y’all could not choose, and honestly, I don’t blame you. That’s what makes the Kandi Crush Battle at 11AM on weekdays so good — you never know how it’s gonna go! So make sure you’re locked in tomorrow, because we’re running it back with another matchup you don’t wanna miss.