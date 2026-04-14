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Democrats Challenge Trump’s Student Loan

Democrats seek to overturn Trump's new rules for student loan forgiveness

Published on April 14, 2026
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Democrats in Congress are pushing back against the Trump administration’s changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which could impact borrowers working for organizations with a “substantial illegal purpose.” The program forgives loans for public service workers after a decade of payments, but the new rule allows Education Secretary Linda McMahon to remove borrowers from the program. Democrats have introduced resolutions to overturn the rule, calling it an attempt to intimidate certain organizations. The rule is set to take effect in July and is primarily aimed at groups working with immigrants and transgender youth.

https://twitter.com/Local4News/status/2044128086774411336?s=20

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