Rihanna to Receive the 2026 Edison Achievement Award™

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Rihanna will be honored with the Edison Achievement Award at The Edison Awards in Fort Myers for her groundbreaking impact across culture, business, and social change. The award recognizes her innovative contributions to music, beauty, fashion, and philanthropy. Although she won’t attend the event in person, a representative from her foundation will accept the award on her behalf. The Edison Awards also honor Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, for his achievements in innovation. Established in 1987, The Edison Awards celebrate leaders and products that transform how we live and work.

Kanye West postpones concert indefinitely

Kanye West has postponed a concert in France following a visa denial to perform at the Wireless Festival in the UK. The rapper faced backlash due to his history of antisemitic comments, prompting French officials to block the show. West had offered to meet with the Jewish community in the UK to address concerns and promote unity through music. The artist attributed his past controversial actions to his bipolar disorder and expressed regret for his behavior. The Wireless Festival in London was canceled after major sponsors withdrew support, citing concerns over West’s presence.

J. Cole Addresses Exit From Chinese Basketball Association After Visa Issues

Rap superstar J. Cole announced the end of his brief stint playing professional basketball in China after only one game due to delays in obtaining his work visa. The Grammy-winning artist signed with the Nanjing Monkey Kings in the Chinese Basketball Association and expressed gratitude for the opportunity. This was Cole’s third foray into professional sports, having previously played in the Basketball Africa League and the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Known for his music career, Cole has won multiple awards and produced songs for various artists.