‘Beyond The Gates’ Renewed

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CBS has renewed Beyond the Gates for two more seasons, guaranteeing seasons 3 and 4 for fans. Along with the renewal news, there have been some casting changes, with Alex Alegria moving to recurring status as Tomas Novarro. Other actors, such as Lami and Jon Lindstrom, have been promoted to contract roles. The show, which focuses on the Dupree family in a Maryland gated community, has been praised for its portrayal of a prestigious Black family and their drama and secrets.