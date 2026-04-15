Listen Live
Close
Television

‘Beyond The Gates’ Renewed

CBS orders two more seasons of the daytime drama 'Beyond the Gates'

Published on April 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

17th Annual BronzeLens Women SuperStars Honors
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

CBS has renewed Beyond the Gates for two more seasons, guaranteeing seasons 3 and 4 for fans. Along with the renewal news, there have been some casting changes, with Alex Alegria moving to recurring status as Tomas Novarro. Other actors, such as Lami and Jon Lindstrom, have been promoted to contract roles. The show, which focuses on the Dupree family in a Maryland gated community, has been praised for its portrayal of a prestigious Black family and their drama and secrets.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
HATTAS MADD VACATION 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Hatta’s Madd Vacation: Win The Ultimate Walt Disney World Experience

Comment
Stéphane Rolland - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Andra Day Wins Over Ex-Manager

Comment
The R&B Tour
Events  |  J. Bachelor

Chris Brown and Usher Bring The R and B Tour to Houston October 9

Comment
18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

Comment
8 Items
Athletes  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Fashion Moments From The 2026 WNBA Draft

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close