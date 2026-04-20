AV H -Town Sports Minute: Rockets ,Texans, Astros And More.

Rockets lose Game 1 to Lakers in NBA playoffs

Astros swept at home by Cardinals in 3-game series

Texans sign DE Will Anderson Jr. to 3-year, $150M extension

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Rockets Drop Game One In LA

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Houston Rockets quest for an NBA title began last night in Los Angeles. The Rockets dropped game one to the Lakers by a score of 107-to-98. Alperen Sengun led Houston points with 19. The Rockets will look to tie up the series Tuesday night at crypto.com Arena.

NBA Playoff Recap

The NBA playoffs continued Sunday with a quartet of Game One matchups. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics cruised to a dominant 123-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. That game was followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder knocking off the Phoenix Suns 119-84 in a Western Conference battle. The Orlando Magic then pulled off a 112-101 upset of the East’s top-seeded Detroit Pistons in the Motor City. The day was capped off by Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs beating the Portland Trail Blazers 111-98 in the Lone Star state. The action continues Monday with three Game Two contests. The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Toronto Raptors, the New York Knicks play host to the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Denver Nuggets.

Astros Swept By Cardinals At Home

The Astros were swept by the Cardinals at home. Houston lost to St. Louis 7-5 in a 10-inning battle to conclude a three-game series at Daikin Park. Yordan Alvarez hit his 10th homer of the season on a solo shot in the eighth inning and Isaac Paredes had a team-high two RBIs. Bryan King was charged with his first loss out of the bullpen as the Astros dropped to 8-and-15. They visit the Cleveland Guardians this evening.

Astros Make Roster Moves

The Astros made a few roster moves over the weekend. Houston has placed outfielder Joey Loperfido on the 10-day injured list due to a right quad strain and recalled right-handed pitcher Jayden Murray from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move. The team also acquired infielder Braden Shewmake from the New York Yankees in exchange for minor league pitcher Wilmy Sanchez.

Houston Texans Sign Will Anderson Jr. To Record $150M Extension

Houston Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Junior is signing an extension making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Multiple reports say Anderson has agreed to a three-year, 150-million-dollar deal that includes 134-million-dollars guaranteed. The 24-year-old defender was drafted with the third overall pick by the Texans during the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Anderson has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and posted career-best numbers last season, including 12 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.