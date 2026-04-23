Source: Sanerica Davis / Radio One Houston

Now THIS is for the grown folks who like a little blues with their groove.

Tucka and Pokey Bear represent Southern Soul at its finest—music that feels like backyard parties, line dancing, and real-life storytelling.

Pokey Bear is all about personality. Songs like “My Side Piece,” “One Night Stand,” and “They Call Me Pokey” are funny, relatable, and a little messy—but that’s what makes them hit. He brings humor into real-life situations that people actually go through.

Then there’s Tucka, who brings that smooth, feel-good energy. “Sweet Tooth,” “Don’t Make Me Beg,” and “Candyland” are all about enjoying life, dancing, and letting loose. His music feels like a good time no matter where you are.

This battle comes down to this: Do you want funny and a little toxic… or smooth and feel-good? Either way, you’re dancing.