Shreveport Mass Shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. — A heartbreaking act of domestic violence has left a Louisiana community grieving and searching for answers after eight young children lost their lives early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the violence began during a domestic dispute connected to a pending divorce. A mother was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. Shortly afterward, police were called to a second home where multiple children were found deceased. One teenager survived and was able to seek help.

The children ranged in age from 3 to 11 years old. Their loss has shaken families, neighbors, schools, and churches across the community.

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The victims have been identified as Jayla Elkins (3), Shayla Elkins (5), Kayla Pugh (6), Khedarrion Snow (6), Layla Pugh (7), Braylon Snow (5), Markaydon Pugh (10), and Sariahh Snow (11).

Investigators say the suspect later died following a confrontation with law enforcement.

While the investigation continues, the tragedy is highlighting a painful national reality: domestic violence is often a warning sign in mass family violence cases. Advocacy groups report that many mass violence incidents involve a history of domestic conflict, making early intervention and support systems critically important.

Loved ones say the family had been experiencing significant stress and emotional strain in the weeks leading up to the incident. Community leaders are now urging families to take mental health concerns and domestic conflict seriously and to seek help before situations escalate.

Today, the focus in Shreveport is on grief, prayer, and support for the surviving family members and first responders affected by the tragedy.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence or mental health concerns, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

City councilwoman, Tabatha Taylor was brought to tears by the horrific shooting.