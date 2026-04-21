Kehlani Reveals Features On Self Titled Album

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Kehlani and Cardi B have collaborated on a new song for Kehlani’s upcoming album, with Cardi being one of the many features on the project. The collaboration was teased in a Spotify trailer featuring Kehlani enjoying a girls’ night with cocktails named after the album’s featured artists. The album will also include appearances from Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Brandy, Big Sean, Usher, Missy Elliott, Lil Jon, Clipse, and Leon Thomas. This marks the latest collaboration between Kehlani and Cardi B, with Cardi expressing excitement for the album’s release on her Instagram Story. Kehlani’s self-titled album is set to be released on Friday.