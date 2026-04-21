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Win Bruno Mars Tickets with Majic 102.1

Published on April 21, 2026
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Bruno Mars Houston 2026
Source: General / Live Nation

Houston fans have a chance to win tickets to see Bruno Mars live when The Romantic Tour comes to NRG Stadium on April 22. The show will also feature Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee and Leon Thomas.

To enter for your shot to win, listeners can text MARS to 71007. It is a quick and easy way to get in on one of the biggest concert giveaways in Houston.

If you have been waiting for your chance to see Bruno Mars perform live, this is your moment. Stay locked in with Majic 102.1 for more chances to win and more exclusive giveaways.

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