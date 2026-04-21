Teyana Taylor Embodies Janet Jackson

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Teyana Taylor pays tribute to her musical inspiration, Janet Jackson, in People’s World’s Most Beautiful Issue by recreating one of Janet’s iconic outfits from the 1993-1995 Janet World Tour. Teyana expresses her deep admiration for Janet, crediting her as the reason she pursued a career in music. Janet responds to the tribute, praising Teyana for capturing the energy and mood of the outfit and expressing her gratitude for the homage. The two artists have developed a close bond, with Janet offering Teyana advice and support in her music career.



