Listen Live
Close
Music

Teyana Taylor Embodies Janet Jackson

Teyana Taylor Embodies Janet Jackson for PEOPLE's World's Most Beautiful Issue: 'She's the Blueprint'

Published on April 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 16, 2026
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Teyana Taylor pays tribute to her musical inspiration, Janet Jackson, in People’s World’s Most Beautiful Issue by recreating one of Janet’s iconic outfits from the 1993-1995 Janet World Tour. Teyana expresses her deep admiration for Janet, crediting her as the reason she pursued a career in music. Janet responds to the tribute, praising Teyana for capturing the energy and mood of the outfit and expressing her gratitude for the homage. The two artists have developed a close bond, with Janet offering Teyana advice and support in her music career.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Comment
SKOREA-NATURE-INSECTS-LOVEBUGS
Madd Hatta's Daily Dilemma  |  Madd Hatta

Stuck on You: The Lovebug “Invasion” Taking Over Houston

Comment
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Pretty In Pink: See What Guests Wore To Celebrate Mothers With Tina Knowles And Kurt Geiger

Comment
Klassic Kuts Logo
Music  |  Madd Hatta

KLASSIC KUTS: “Say Ughhh! The Groove That Started It”

Comment
Recording Academy Honors Black Music Collective - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Erica Campbell is Getting Married Again

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close