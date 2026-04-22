Pharrell Williams’ Documentary on Netflix

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Pharrell Williams’ life is now the subject of a 93-minute film on Netflix called Piece by Piece, which uses animated LEGO bricks to tell his story. Directed by Morgan Neville, the movie follows Williams’ musical journey from his childhood in Virginia Beach to his collaborations with artists like Missy Elliott and Timbaland. The film features LEGO versions of Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and other artists, who provide voices and share memories of key moments in Williams’ career. Piece by Piece is the first LEGO film to be released by Universal Pictures and is available for streaming on Netflix in the United States for a limited time.